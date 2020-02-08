Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Orson Bean Dead - Actor Dies at 91 After Being Hit By a Car

Orson Bean Dead - Actor Dies at 91 After Being Hit By a Car

Just Jared Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Orson Bean, a veteran character actor known for roles on Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman and the game show To Tell The Truth, has died at the age of 91 following a tragic accident. Bean was crossing the street in Venice, Calif. and was “clipped by one vehicle and then struck by another,” according to TMZ. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Orson Bean Dead at 91, Struck and Killed by Car

Actor and comedian Orson Bean is dead after being struck by a car while crossing the street ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Bean was...
TMZ.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Orson Bean, Free-Spirited Actor of Stage and Screen, Dies at 91

The television, stage and film comedian starred on Broadway, was blacklisted as a suspected Communist, founded a progressive school and moved to Australia before...
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Variety_Film

Variety_Film Orson Bean, Character Actor Known for ‘Being John Malkovich’ and ‘Dr. Quinn,’ Dies at 91 https://t.co/zeBb1eEz1I https://t.co/YpZUEEFst9 7 seconds ago

YogaArmy

Sebastian St. George Orson Bean, Character Actor Known for ‘Being John Malkovich’ and ‘Dr. Quinn,’ Dies at 91 https://t.co/6GTXKs2SLe… https://t.co/4RHTmsMmmr 7 seconds ago

DevinmillsLA

Devin Mills Orson Bean, Character Actor Known for ‘Being John Malkovich’ and ‘Dr. Quinn,’ Dies at 91 https://t.co/t3AJ48olUZ https://t.co/NWlu7pCazo 8 seconds ago

bikemanbikeman

bikeman RT @greggutfeld: this man was wonderful human, a legend. https://t.co/WlRTQwa5LL 21 seconds ago

adriana_monita_

janeth montoya RT @Variety: Orson Bean, Character Actor Known for ‘Being John Malkovich’ and ‘Dr. Quinn,’ Dies at 91 https://t.co/zh98tyQKlK 2 minutes ago

vdavis114

Vincent E Davis Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, dead after he’s struck by multiple cars in Los Angeles: https://t.co/tFr1IQYAyj 2 minutes ago

inatwit

freya RT @NolteNC: No words. None. What a sweet, dear man... https://t.co/GslY2wCHCr via @nypost 2 minutes ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @THR: Orson Bean, who played the dour owner of the general store on 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman', died after being hit by a car in Venice… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.