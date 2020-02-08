Global  

Disha reveals she was a tomboy in school

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Disha Patani has been setting fitness goals for many young women ever since she stepped into Bollywood. Her toned body and strict diet regime are truly inspiring. She is someone who is not seen at too many parties either, just like her ‘best friend’ Tiger Shroff. Now the actress is waiting with bated breath to see if her latest movie Malang gets as much box office collections as expected. The action-thriller, which is directed by Mohit Suri, also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and has received positive reviews on its first day.
