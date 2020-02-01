Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Video of Baby Capri After Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Video of Baby Capri After Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

E! Online Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant is finding the strength to cope with the deaths of husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant through the power of her love for her surviving...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos From Daughter Gianna's School Jersey Retirement

Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos From Daughter Gianna's School Jersey Retirement 00:13

 Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram Wednesday to share photos and videos of daughter Gianna's middle school jersey retirement after she and her father Kobe Bryant were tragically killed in a helicopter crash along with seven others.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Local artist pays tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]Local artist pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Local artist Joseph Gormley pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with the proceeds going to charity.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:03Published

Oprah Says Gayle King 'Not Doing Well' After Kobe Backlash [Video]Oprah Says Gayle King "Not Doing Well" After Kobe Backlash

On Friday, CBS News claimed that broadcaster Gayle King was absent from CBS This Morning due to a "long-standing commitment out of town." But some believe it is because of the backlash that the co-host..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant asks for commemorative items fans left near Staples Center to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Fans have remembered Kobe Bryant by leaving flowers, basketballs and letters near Staples Center. Items will be collected and sent to Vanessa Bryant.
USATODAY.com

Vanessa Bryant Shares Video of 7-Month-Old Daughter Learning to Stand

Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter is already learning to stand up on her own two feet -- and her mom, Vanessa, is right there capturing every adorable moment of it...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rebeccaalpert1

rebecca lauren RT @TODAYshow: Vanessa Bryant shares sweet video of 7-month-old Capri: 'She looks just like my Gigi' https://t.co/nxM27DRUzz 5 minutes ago

skylightbraille

Kadianne 😃 RT @ETCanada: #VanessaBryant shares a cute video of her 7-month-old daughter https://t.co/kVdjOJwIo3 17 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Video of 7-Month-Old Daughter Capri: 'Looks Just Like My Gigi' | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/vDTlPMYSfr 20 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Vanessa Bryant Shares Video of Baby Capri Kobe Bryant After Tragedy https://t.co/mQusYuvyHb via @enews 37 minutes ago

HHTN_Official

Hiphoptrendsnow_com Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Video Of 7-Month-Old Daughter: ‘Looks Just Like My Gigi’ https://t.co/LsXdZI61FV https://t.co/gSOIXbbUvD 44 minutes ago

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Video Of Her Baby Koko, 7 Mos, Looking Just Like Her Daughter Gigi - HollywoodLife has… https://t.co/eJFgM0npCP 44 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #VanessaBryant shares a cute video of her 7-month-old daughter https://t.co/kVdjOJwIo3 46 minutes ago

coinemama

CoineMama Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa shares sweet clip of daughter Capri’s milestone https://t.co/u8f5jjchEh https://t.co/YhWiCPM1zm 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.