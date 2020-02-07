Cameron Boyce's Final Movie 'Runt' Gets Premiere Date

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Cameron Boyce‘s final film Runt is premiering later this month. The Descendants actor, who passed away last year, stars in the film which is set to debut at the Mammoth Film Festival on February 29th. In the film, Cameron plays Cal, a teen who experiences troubling incidents that turn him into a cold individual, lacking [...] 👓 View full article

