Cameron Boyce's Final Movie 'Runt' Gets Premiere Date

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Cameron Boyce‘s final film Runt is premiering later this month. The Descendants actor, who passed away last year, stars in the film which is set to debut at the Mammoth Film Festival on February 29th. In the film, Cameron plays Cal, a teen who experiences troubling incidents that turn him into a cold individual, lacking [...]
News video: Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam'

Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam' 01:06

 Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Excluded From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam' Each year, the Oscars takes a moment to honor those who died in the previous year with their 'In Memoriam' presentation. Among those remembered at this year’s ceremony were Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant, Doris Day and John Singleton....

People Calling Out Oscars Snubbing Luke Perry, 'In Memoriam' [Video]People Calling Out Oscars Snubbing Luke Perry, 'In Memoriam'

Sony Pictures Releasing/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP The Oscars' 'In Memoriam' segment highlights some of the most beloved and best-known people in the movie industry who passed away in the last year of..

"Runt" - cast: Cameron Boyce, Nicole Elizabeth Berger, Brianna Hilderbrand, Aramis Knight, Tichina Arnold, Jason Patric, Mitch Silpa, Seth Lee, Cyrus Arnold, Carson Boatman, Javier Bolanos

*Release date :* TBA 2020 *Synopsis :* Described as a teenage dramatic thriller, the storyline follows high-school teenagers -- artistic-loner Cal (Cameron...
