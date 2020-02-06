Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Public School Teacher Placed on Leave for Saying Rush Limbaugh Cancer Diagnosis ‘Awesome’, Hoping Death is ‘Painful’

Public School Teacher Placed on Leave for Saying Rush Limbaugh Cancer Diagnosis ‘Awesome’, Hoping Death is ‘Painful’

Mediaite Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Public School Teacher Placed on Leave for Saying Rush Limbaugh Cancer Diagnosis ‘Awesome’, Hoping Death is ‘Painful’This teacher, who has a history of incendiary tweets, was suspended after wishing for a 'painful' death the conservative talker.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: 'It's awesome that he's dying:' Teacher on leave after tweet about Rush Limbaugh

'It's awesome that he's dying:' Teacher on leave after tweet about Rush Limbaugh 02:19

 A Milwaukee high school teacher is under fire for a tweet he sent, saying it's awesome that national radio host Rush Limbaugh, is dying from cancer. At least one Milwaukee alderman is calling on the district to punish the teacher.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Awesome He's Dying': Wisconsin Teacher on Leave After Tweets on Rush Limbaugh [Video]'Awesome He's Dying': Wisconsin Teacher on Leave After Tweets on Rush Limbaugh

A city alderman is calling for the discipline of a public school teacher over his tweets on Rush Limbaugh`s lung cancer revelation.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Milwaukee teacher put on leave after tweeting that Rush Limbaugh's cancer is 'awesome'

A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher came under fire for a tweet celebrating Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis.  
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rolandsmartin

rolandsmartin RT @Mediaite: Public School Teacher Placed on Leave for Saying Rush Limbaugh Cancer Diagnosis 'Awesome', Hoping Death is 'Painful' https://… 3 minutes ago

jason76517873

jason RT @Bubblebathgirl: Bernie Sanders supporter Travis Sarandos, a Wisconsin public school teacher, was placed on leave Wednesday for tweeting… 6 minutes ago

HolmdelChair

Thomas Scarano Another example of how our public school system is dominated by liberal hate Milwaukee Teacher Placed on Leave Aft… https://t.co/GSgsGXfYRB 14 minutes ago

Phil_Sanchez

Phil Sanchez Teacher Suspended For Saying Rush Limbaugh Cancer is Awesome https://t.co/j9evoPw9LN 27 minutes ago

KateMeigs

Kate Meigs RT @thejimjams: The compassionate left: Public school teacher tweets it's 'awesome' cancer-stricken Rush Limbaugh 'is dying' — and gets pl… 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.