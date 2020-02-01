Scarlett Johansson & Laura Dern Support 'Marriage Story' at Spirit Awards 2020

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern walk the carpet at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon (February 8) at the pier in Santa Monica, Calif. Also in attendance were their Marriage Story co-star Julie Hagerty and the film’s writer and director Noah Baumbach with his partner Greta Gerwig. Even though Scarlett and Laura [...] 👓 View full article

