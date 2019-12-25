Global  

Shia LaBeouf & Noah Jupe Join 'Honey Boy' Team at Spirit Awards 2020!

Just Jared Saturday, 8 February 2020
Shia LaBeouf and Noah Jupe hit the blue carpet at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon (February 8) at the pier in Santa Monica, Calif. The guys are both nominated for Best Supporting Male for their work in the movie Honey Boy. Also joining the guys are the event were co-star Byron [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Shia LaBeouf sparks marriage rumours with wedding ring at Oscars

Shia LaBeouf sparks marriage rumours with wedding ring at Oscars 00:37

 Shia LaBeouf sparked rumours he's got married in secret at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday night as he seemingly wore a wedding ring.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch Oscar Nominees Tom Hanks, Adam Driver on the Full Actor Roundtable [Video]Watch Oscar Nominees Tom Hanks, Adam Driver on the Full Actor Roundtable

Watch Oscar Nominees Tom Hanks, Adam Driver on the Full Actor Roundtable

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

Honey Boy movie - Shia Labeouf's Story [Video]Honey Boy movie - Shia Labeouf's Story

Get an inside look at how Shia LaBeouf turned his story into a screenplay for Honey Boy. In select theaters now.

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 04:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shia LaBeouf's Director Defends Him After Oscars 2020 Bit with Zack Gottsagen

Shia LaBeouf‘s Honey Boy director is defending what happened on stage between him and Zack Gottsagen at the 2020 Academy Awards. If you don’t know, Shia and...
Just Jared

Honey Boy Director Defends Shia LaBeouf After Oscars Moment With Co-Star Zack Gottsagen

Shia LaBeouf made headlines on Sunday night. At the 2020 Oscars, the Peanut Butter Falcon star took to the stage with his co-star Zack Gottsagen to present the...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared

pramitheus

Pramit Chatterjee RT @Kara_Byrne_: #Honeyboy is a fantastic, heartfelt bit of autobiography into Shia LaBeouf’s early life. Playing the role of his father, S… 11 minutes ago

Kara_Byrne_

Kara Byrne 🎥 #Honeyboy is a fantastic, heartfelt bit of autobiography into Shia LaBeouf’s early life. Playing the role of his fa… https://t.co/4L6tcXf7e9 20 minutes ago

TheDocSportello

Doc Sportello Man, HONEY BOY is really, really good. Three terrific performances from Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, and Noah Jupe e… https://t.co/6jSnJrlL3q 8 hours ago

gloriapanzera

Gloria Panzera How Honey Boy didn’t get any nominations for the Oscars makes no sense to me. At the very least, Shia LaBeouf and N… https://t.co/SPYIsenoZD 23 hours ago

johneberlejr

𝘑𝘰𝘩𝘯 | #𝘗𝘪𝘹𝘢𝘳𝘎𝘢𝘯𝘨 Brilliantly directed by Alma Har’el, Honey Boy tells a personal story of trauma and abusive parenting. Noah Jupe gi… https://t.co/UAirQs8dc0 2 days ago

ThePrideofHull

Cam McKinney RT @ThePrideofHull: This week on PopCulture Spotlight I talk about The Movies HoneyBoy Starring Shia LaBeouf, Noah Jupe, and Lucas Hedges a… 2 days ago

ChatterMovie8

Cam Mckinney RT @ChatterMovie8: This week on PopCulture Spotlight I talk about The Movies HoneyBoy Starring Shia LaBeouf, Noah Jupe, and Lucas Hedges an… 2 days ago

gablejandro

Gay Me Adams @HoneyBoyMovie (2019) directed by @Almaharel pictured: Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) & Noah Jupe https://t.co/LqLZDnOYAW 2 days ago

