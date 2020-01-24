Global  

Jonas Brothers Push Back Memoir Release to October 2020

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The Jonas Brothers are pushing back their memoir release once again. The trio – Nick, Joe and Kevin – just revealed that the book, titled Blood, will now be available in October. “Our memoir, BLOOD, has a new on-sale date of October 20, 2020. We promise it will be worth the extra wait!” the brothers [...]
