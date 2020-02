Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Rachel Brosnahan, America Ferrera, and Mindy Kaling hit the carpet at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon (February 8) at the pier in Santa Monica, Calif. The three actresses are all presenters at event this afternoon! FYI: Rachel is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress, Chloe Gosselin shoes, an Edie Parker bag, Graziela [...] 👓 View full article