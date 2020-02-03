Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

E! Online Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Awards season is in full swing and we're almost at its peak (aka 2020 Oscars). But first, let's honor the best in independent film. The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards were...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 BAFTA Awards: The Full List of Winners | THR News [Video]2020 BAFTA Awards: The Full List of Winners | THR News

Sam Mendes' WWI epic came away with seven awards, while 'Joker' collected three (including for best actor).

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:44Published

'Laughable': Anger as BAFTA awards recognise only white actors [Video]'Laughable': Anger as BAFTA awards recognise only white actors

Lack of diversity highlighted as all 20 nominees in acting categories for UK film body's awards are white.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Spirit Awards 2020 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

The full list of winners from the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards has been revealed! The show took place on Saturday afternoon (February 8) at the pier in...
Just Jared

Spirit Award winner Adam Sandler makes light of Oscar snub

Adam Sandler made light of his Oscars snub as he won best actor at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

JayleenPerezYap

⚔️ʍǟʐɨӄɛɛռ🗡 RT @chipoffyoblock: Adam Sandler’s outrageous and memorable acceptance speech for Best Male Lead at the Independent Film Spirit Awards (1/2… 12 seconds ago

BroughtonReece

reece RT @chipoffyoblock: Adam Sandler’s outrageous and memorable acceptance speech for Best Male Lead at the Independent Film Spirit Awards (2/2… 15 seconds ago

kedikara

Eren ABAKA RT @cambeltwt: EPIC!!! The Gay Men's Choir performs at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards https://t.co/4XkxRDvTtQ via @YouTube 40 seconds ago

ParkRocky5

ParkRocky RT @allkpop: 'Parasite' wins Best International Film at 35th Independent Spirit Awards https://t.co/A5n7eL2zLd https://t.co/9xoyQF8wO9 1 minute ago

NattchRmnff

PS. RT @GettyVIP: The ladies of Marriage Story Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson inside during the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards More 📸… 1 minute ago

sukasuki_troll

L RT @soompi: "#Parasite" Becomes 1st Korean Film To Win At Independent Spirit Awards With Best International Film Win https://t.co/gizfmEQTg… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.