'Wild Wild West' Star Robert Conrad Died at 84

AceShowbiz Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The actor best known for his role as Secret Service agent James T. West in the classic 'Wild Wild West' is announced by his family to have passed away at the age of 84.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Wild, Wild West' Star Robert Conrad Dies At Age 84

'Wild, Wild West' Star Robert Conrad Dies At Age 84 01:14

 Family spokesperson Jeff Ballard said Conrad died Saturday morning in Malibu, California from heart failure.

Recent related news from verified sources

Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84

Robert Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series "Hawaiian Eye" and "The Wild, Wild West," died Saturday....
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com Seattle Times Just Jared Newsday Chicago S-T

