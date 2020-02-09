Adam Sandler Wins at Spirit Awards 2020, Gives One of the Best Speeches of All Time (Video)

Adam Sandler appears on stage to accept the award for Best Actor at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon (February 8) at the pier in Santa Monica, Calif. The 53-year-old actor won the award for his work in Uncut Gems after being snubbed by most awards shows, including the Oscars. Adam gave [...]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards On Feb. 13, Nickelodeon confirmed Chance the Rapper as the host of the Kids' Choice Awards on March 22, 2020. It will be Chance’s first time hosting.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:19Published 3 days ago Bong Joon-ho apologises for Oscars success Bong Joon-ho apologises for Oscars success The 'Parasite' director - whose film won gongs in four categories, including Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature, Best Director and Best.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:57Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Adam Sandler's Spirit Awards speech is the funniest thing he's done in years The phrase "Independent Spirt Award winner Adam Sandler" might seem confusing if you've never seen his more serious work, but here we are. The Uncut Gems star...

Mashable 1 week ago



Adam Sandler delivers Independent Spirit Awards speech as Billy Madison Adam Sandler's role in "Uncut Gems" was one of the biggest nomination snubs at the 2020 Oscars, but the Independent Spirit Awards took note of his wild...

SFGate 1 week ago





Tweets about this