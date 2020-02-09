Adam Sandler Wins at Spirit Awards 2020, Gives One of the Best Speeches of All Time (Video)
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Adam Sandler appears on stage to accept the award for Best Actor at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon (February 8) at the pier in Santa Monica, Calif. The 53-year-old actor won the award for his work in Uncut Gems after being snubbed by most awards shows, including the Oscars. Adam gave [...]
Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards On Feb. 13, Nickelodeon confirmed Chance the Rapper as the host of the Kids' Choice Awards on March 22, 2020. It will be Chance’s first time hosting..