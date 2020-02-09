Global  

Adam Sandler Wins at Spirit Awards 2020, Gives One of the Best Speeches of All Time (Video)

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Adam Sandler appears on stage to accept the award for Best Actor at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon (February 8) at the pier in Santa Monica, Calif. The 53-year-old actor won the award for his work in Uncut Gems after being snubbed by most awards shows, including the Oscars. Adam gave [...]
 While speaking backstage at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Best Male Lead winner Adam Sandler shares how his life has changed since "Saturday Night Live".

