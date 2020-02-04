Global  

Kalki Koechlin gives birth to baby girl

Mid-Day Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed their little bundle of joy - a baby girl. The Gully Boy actress gave birth to a girl on Friday. According to reports, both mother and child were "doing great".

Kalki had announced in September last year that she was expecting a child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Since...
