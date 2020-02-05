Global  

One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Loser! 'Full of It!' 'Are You STOO-pid?!': Jeanine Pirro Unleashes Epic, Vitriolic Rant on Mitt Romney for His Vote to Remove Trump

‘Loser! ‘Full of It!’ ‘Are You STOO-pid?!’: Jeanine Pirro Unleashes Epic, Vitriolic Rant on Mitt Romney for His Vote to Remove Trump

Mediaite Sunday, 9 February 2020
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro unleashed a white-hot, eight minute-long rant against Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote to remove President Donald Trump, firing off insult after insult at the Utah Republican. At the opening of her Saturday night show, a clearly incensed Pirro blasted Romney as a “non-leader” and then went on from there to […]
Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

 President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term. Jonah Green reports.

Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he expected to face "unimaginable" consequences.

Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he expected to face "unimaginable" consequences. And according to Politico, those consequences have already begun to..

Senator Mitt Romney's (R-UT) vote to convict President Donald Trump — which was announced Wednesday on the Senate floor and is all but certain to be a...
Immediately after announcing he would vote to convict President Donald Trump, Fox News aired an interview Chris Wallace conducted with Senator Mitt Romney...
