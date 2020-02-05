‘Loser! ‘Full of It!’ ‘Are You STOO-pid?!’: Jeanine Pirro Unleashes Epic, Vitriolic Rant on Mitt Romney for His Vote to Remove Trump

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro unleashed a white-hot, eight minute-long rant against Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote to remove President Donald Trump, firing off insult after insult at the Utah Republican. At the opening of her Saturday night show, a clearly incensed Pirro blasted Romney as a “non-leader” and then went on from there to […] 👓 View full article

