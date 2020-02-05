‘Loser! ‘Full of It!’ ‘Are You STOO-pid?!’: Jeanine Pirro Unleashes Epic, Vitriolic Rant on Mitt Romney for His Vote to Remove Trump
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Fox News host Jeanine Pirro unleashed a white-hot, eight minute-long rant against Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote to remove President Donald Trump, firing off insult after insult at the Utah Republican. At the opening of her Saturday night show, a clearly incensed Pirro blasted Romney as a “non-leader” and then went on from there to […]
President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term. Jonah Green reports.
Immediately after announcing he would vote to convict President *Donald Trump*, Fox News aired an interview *Chris Wallace* conducted with Senator *Mitt Romney*... Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com
