Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84

FOXNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Robert Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series "Hawaiian Eye" and "The Wild, Wild West," died Saturday. He was 84.
News video: 'Wild, Wild West' Star Robert Conrad Dies At Age 84

'Wild, Wild West' Star Robert Conrad Dies At Age 84 01:14

 Family spokesperson Jeff Ballard said Conrad died Saturday morning in Malibu, California from heart failure.

The Life And Legacy Of Robert Conrad 1935-2020 [Video]The Life And Legacy Of Robert Conrad 1935-2020

A look back at the memorable career of the "Wild, Wild West" star.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:58Published

The Call of the Wild movie - Fun Friendship [Video]The Call of the Wild movie - Fun Friendship

The Call of the Wild movie - Fun Friendship Join the epic journey with the most unlikely of friends. Answer the #CalloftheWild, in theaters February 21. Adapted from the beloved literary classic,..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published


Robert Conrad, Two-Fisted TV Star of ‘Wild Wild West,’ Dies at 84

Mr. Conrad, known for tough guy roles, played a secret agent in a mid-1960s television series that transplanted James Bond-style plots into an Old West setting.
NYTimes.com

Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,'Â dies at 84

With his good looks and strong physique, Conrad was a rising young actor when he was chosen for the lead in "Hawaiian Eye."The actor died of heart failure, a...
Newsday


