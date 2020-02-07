Global  

Justin Bieber gives fan $100,000 for mental health advocacy

Mid-Day Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Popstar Justin Bieber gifted a fan named Julie Coker $100,000 for her mental health advocacy. Julie Coker is the president of the Stockton University chapter of Active Minds, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising mental health awareness among college students.

The singer stopped by at the MTV Times Square studio with...
