Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Oscars: The top five memorable moments from the 2019 Academy Awards

Oscars: The top five memorable moments from the 2019 Academy Awards

Mid-Day Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Oscars: The top five memorable moments from the 2019 Academy AwardsIt was nearly 30 years later in 2019 that the Academy Awards, fondly referred to as the Oscars, went without a host. This move came as a result of comedian Kevin Hart stepping down as the emcee after his past homophobic remarks came to the fore. The Academy then decided to go hostless, and popular opinion is that maybe it wasn't...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: The Oscars Snubs Women And People of Color....Again

The Oscars Snubs Women And People of Color....Again 00:32

 The Oscars snubbed primarily women and people of color, and the movies they made this year. Business Insider reports that Jennifer Lopez lost out on a nomination for her performance in "Hustlers". Lupita Nyong'o wasn't nominated for her dual role in Jordan Peele's horror-thriller, "Us". Lulu...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite' at the Oscars: South Korean film nominated for six awards [Video]'Parasite' at the Oscars: South Korean film nominated for six awards

PLEASE EDIT

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published

A Look Back At Canada's Notable Oscar Winners [Video]A Look Back At Canada's Notable Oscar Winners

It's that time of year! The red carpet is set for Hollywood's biggest star ahead of the Academy Awards. Here's a look back at some of Canada's iconic wins.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars 2020: 5 memorable moments of all-time that redefine the Academy Awards


Bollywood Life

How the Newman family conquered the Oscars

The Newmans are Oscar royalty, having won 12 Academy Awards between them so far. Now cousins Randy and Thomas are competing for Best Original Score, which only...
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.