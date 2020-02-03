Global  

Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters end their 12-day marriage via message

Mid-Day Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Actress Pamela Anderson's short-lived marriage with producer Jon Peters was ended through a text message. Just one week after the former "Baywatch" star announced her separation from Peters, reports came out that it was her husband for 12 days that initiated the surprise split, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Anderson and Peters...
