Kartik Aaryan thrilled about his first action movie

Mid-Day Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Actor Kartik Aaryan has shown his romantic side and comic skills in various Bollywood films. Now, the audience will get to see his action avatar in a film to be helmed by "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" director Om Raut. The action thriller in 3D backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will be shot in India and various locations...
