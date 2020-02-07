Susan Rice tells Snoop Dogg to 'back the **** off' Gayle King after rapper's profane video; he later denies making threat

Global  

FOXNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Former national security adviser Susan Rice Friday told rapper Snoop Dogg to “back the **** off” of CBS journalist Gayle King after the rapper slammed her for an interview she did about Kobe Bryant last week.
News video: Bill Cosby Gives Props to Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj Drops New Song 'Yikes' & Meghan Trainor Covers Harry Styles | Billboard News

Bill Cosby Gives Props to Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj Drops New Song 'Yikes' & Meghan Trainor Covers Harry Styles | Billboard News 03:15

 Bill Cosby thanks Snoop Dogg for going after Gayle King, Nicki Minaj is saying, "Yikes" with her new song and Meghan Trainor covers Harry Style's "Adore You." These are the top stories in music for Friday, February 7th.

Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg For Condemning Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King On His Behalf [Video]Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg For Condemning Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King On His Behalf

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, PA – Snoop Dogg made it abundantly clear how he felt about Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King earlier this week. On Thursday (February 6), Uncle Snoop blasted the two media heavyweights..

Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg For Defending Him [Video]Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg For Defending Him

Snoop Dogg attacked Gayle King for bringing up Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case and added, “Free Bill Cosby.”

Susan Rice tells Snoop Dogg to 'back the f*** off' after he lashed out at Gayle King for Kobe Bryant rape questions

Hip-hop star made a number of explicit comments about the journalist after an interview in which she addressed the rape case against late NBA star Kobe Bryant
Bill Cosby Tweets From Prison To Thank Snoop Dogg For Roasting Oprah + Gayle King To Pieces

Bill Cosby Tweets From Prison To Thank Snoop Dogg For Roasting Oprah + Gayle King To PiecesJailed TV icon Bill Cosby is riding with Snoop Dogg. The former Hollywood superstar has social media’s attention after making a rare Twitter appearance to...
