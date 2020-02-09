Global  

Drake Supports Model Imaan Hammam at Frame's NYFW Party

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Drake poses for a photo with supermodel Imaan Hammam while attending a dinner for luxury lifestyle apparel brand Frame during New York Fashion Week on Friday (February 7) at Chinese Tuxedo in New York City. The event celebrated Imaan‘s new capsule collection Imaan x Frame. The collection is billed as “a wearable statement inspired by [...]
