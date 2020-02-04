Global  

Oscars 2020: The 20 greatest Best Original Song winners

Independent Sunday, 9 February 2020
A great song can help channel the thoughts and feelings of a film's characters better than the dialogue. Ahead of this year's Academy Awards, music correspondent Roisin O'Connor picks her favourite tracks to win the Best Original Song accolade
News video: Elton John Talks Best Original Song Win

Elton John Talks Best Original Song Win 01:34

 After winning Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman, Elton John says the win is for his songwriting partner and friend Bernie Taupin. Plus, he says Taron Egerton's performance in the musical fantasy was the best performance of the year as he talks the process of making...

