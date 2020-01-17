Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > SRK is proud of AbRam's gold medal win

SRK is proud of AbRam's gold medal win

IndiaTimes Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Bollywood’s King Khan found himself brimming with pride after his youngest son brought home a gold medal in Taekwondo. Boasting about his little one’s big victory, the doting dad admitted that he is “Proud and Inspired.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A mother and daughter have both won gold in Taekwondo [Video]A mother and daughter have both won gold in Taekwondo

A mother and daughter have both won gold medals in a national martial arts championship on the same day.Lisa Rose, 43, scooped gold at the British Taekwondo Championships in December alongside her only..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

SRK's 'gold medal' AbRam wins silver, bronze at races [Video]SRK's 'gold medal' AbRam wins silver, bronze at races

A proud father Shah Rukh Khan shared photographs of his youngest son AbRam, whom the superstar fondly called his "gold medal", after he won races.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:55Published


Tweets about this

SyedSalu10

syed salman RT @timesofindia: .@iamsrk says he is "proud and inspired" after son #AbRamKhan brings home a gold medal in Taekwondo Via @etimes https:/… 27 minutes ago

NidhiKedia10

Nidhi Kedia RT @pinkvilla: .@iamsrk is ‘proud & inspired’ as AbRam wins a gold medal; Says ‘my kids have more awards than I have’ - https://t.co/NdFnPy… 34 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica .@iamsrk says he is "proud and inspired" after son #AbRamKhan brings home a gold medal in Taekwondo Via @etimes https://t.co/amuRlW5C4l 41 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India .@iamsrk says he is "proud and inspired" after son #AbRamKhan brings home a gold medal in Taekwondo Via @etimes https://t.co/u1Dpvu94YT 46 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY .@iamsrk is a proud father as he flaunts his son, #AbRam's gold medal @ShahrukhKhan_FC @IAMSRK_WORLD… https://t.co/MDTYcfFnn8 50 minutes ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla .@iamsrk is ‘proud & inspired’ as AbRam wins a gold medal; Says ‘my kids have more awards than I have’ -… https://t.co/xVa0Y07jCS 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.