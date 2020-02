Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Penelope Cruz and Diane Kruger filmed a movie together last year and now they’re catching up during Oscars weekend! The two stars were spotted hanging out at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on Saturday night (February 8) at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Penelope and Diane are [...] 👓 View full article