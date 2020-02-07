Global  

Nicki Minaj Helps Everyone Learn Her YIKES Bars W/ New Lyric Video

SOHH Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj Helps Everyone Learn Her YIKES Bars W/ New Lyric VideoYoung Money’s Nicki Minaj is making learning her bars fun. The hip-hop superstar has come through this weekend with a new lyric video for her “Yikes” single. Big Facts: On Sunday, Nick released her latest song’s full lyric clip. High-Key Details: On Friday, Minaj shared footage of herself and hubby Kenny Petty working out together. […]

The post Nicki Minaj Helps Everyone Learn Her YIKES Bars W/ New Lyric Video appeared first on .
