Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Drake Low-Key Spotted At New York Fashion Week W/ Potential New Boo Dutch Model Imaan Hammam

Drake Low-Key Spotted At New York Fashion Week W/ Potential New Boo Dutch Model Imaan Hammam

SOHH Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Drake Low-Key Spotted At New York Fashion Week W/ Potential New Boo Dutch Model Imaan HammamOVO Sound boss Drake can’t catch a break anymore. The 6 God is currently getting attached to 23-year-old Dutch model Imaan Hammam after cameras spotted him on multiple occasions around the jaw-dropping beauty. Big Facts: Over the past few hours, footage and pics have emerged of the possible overnight couple looking boo’d up together at […]

The post Drake Low-Key Spotted At New York Fashion Week W/ Potential New Boo Dutch Model Imaan Hammam appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Downton Abbey meets the Fab Four for Badgley Mischka's latest collection

Downton Abbey meets the Fab Four for Badgley Mischka's latest collection 01:41

 Fashion design duo, Mark Badgley and James Mischka brought some musical modernity to their latest collection on Saturday at New York Fashion Week. Mischka said their collection was inspired by Downton

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Climate activists protest New York Fashion Week with their own catwalk show [Video]Climate activists protest New York Fashion Week with their own catwalk show

Activist group, Extinction Rebellion protested against New York Fashion Week on Friday (February 7th) by holding their own sustainable fashion show. Activists strutted up and down in a variety of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:21Published

Brooklyn Designer Romeo Hunte Ready To Make Big Splash At NYFW [Video]Brooklyn Designer Romeo Hunte Ready To Make Big Splash At NYFW

Romeo Hunte says he needed innovative ideas, grit and hard work to grow from East Flatbush to Fashion Avenue. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss & Saweetie Attend Brandon Maxwell's NYFW Show

Bella Hadid is looking fierce on the runway. The 23-year-old model hit the runway at the Brandon Maxwell fashion show during 2020 New York Fashion Week on...
Just Jared

New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2020: Day 2

New York Fashion Week is here! The week continued on Feb. 7 with more great designs, including the Blancore and Concept Korea fashion shows.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Drake Low-Key Spotted At New York Fashion Week W/ Potential New Boo Dutch Model Imaan Hammam - OVO Sound boss Drake… https://t.co/3svfmA26bw 1 hour ago

sohh

SOHH Drake Low-Key Spotted At New York Fashion Week W/ Potential New Boo Dutch Model Imaan Hammam #Drake #OVOSound… https://t.co/Ijb4IOCVbb 1 hour ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Imaan Hammam and Drake are picture perfect at the Frame x Imaan Dinner https://t.co/ay0tLI5Jhx https://t.co/OGXjpxlYaf 13 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Imaan Hammam and Drake are picture perfect at the Frame x Imaan Dinner https://t.co/ay0tLI5Jhx https://t.co/OGXjpxlYaf 18 hours ago

khumaer

Khumaer Bayas Drake was spotted leaving the home of Imaan Hammam two days before sparking widespread relationship rumors Friday n… https://t.co/HaohXITiia 20 hours ago

CityAlert

CITY ALERT | Digital Marketing After checking out the Nike fashion show together in New York City, #Drake was spotted leaving the apartment of sup… https://t.co/qctH8nMo2Z 2 days ago

nickjam37805548

nick james Nike Reveals the 2020 Olympics Uniforms @Nike unveiled its 2020 Olympic line last night during New York Fashion Wee… https://t.co/manNknqp2t 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.