Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

OVO Sound boss Drake can’t catch a break anymore. The 6 God is currently getting attached to 23-year-old Dutch model Imaan Hammam after cameras spotted him on multiple occasions around the jaw-dropping beauty. Big Facts: Over the past few hours, footage and pics have emerged of the possible overnight couple looking boo’d up together at […]



The post Drake Low-Key Spotted At New York Fashion Week W/ Potential New Boo Dutch Model Imaan Hammam appeared first on . OVO Sound boss Drake can’t catch a break anymore. The 6 God is currently getting attached to 23-year-old Dutch model Imaan Hammam after cameras spotted him on multiple occasions around the jaw-dropping beauty. Big Facts: Over the past few hours, footage and pics have emerged of the possible overnight couple looking boo’d up together at […]The post Drake Low-Key Spotted At New York Fashion Week W/ Potential New Boo Dutch Model Imaan Hammam appeared first on . 👓 View full article

