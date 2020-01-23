Global  

Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss & Saweetie Attend Brandon Maxwell's NYFW Show

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Bella Hadid is looking fierce on the runway. The 23-year-old model hit the runway at the Brandon Maxwell fashion show during 2020 New York Fashion Week on Saturday (February 8) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid Karlie Kloss and Saweetie sat [...]
