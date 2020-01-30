Global  

Saoirse Ronan & Salma Hayek Celebrate Opening of Gucci & Chef Massimo Bottura's First US Restaurant!

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Saoirse Ronan and Salma Hayek are celebrating! The stars joined many other celebrities at the opening of Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills on Saturday (February 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Saoirse Ronan World-renowned three-Michelin-star Chef Massimo Bottura and Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzarri mixed and [...]
