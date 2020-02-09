Global  

Kartik on his ‘Women with defects’ comment

IndiaTimes Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
We recently got in touch with the actor and in an exclusive chat with ETimes, Kartik opened up about his ‘Women with defects’ comment. Stating that he was quoted out of context, he said that they were reading things written on a meme and it was not a comment.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Kartik Aaryan defends 'women with defects' comment on comparison with Ayushmann Khurrana, says 'was reading a meme'

Defending his comment, in a recent interview, Kartik said that he was simply reading a meme on a text.
DNA

