Now playing: A smalltown movie theater lives

CBS News Sunday, 9 February 2020
Sixty-five-year-old Craig Smith has loved movies his whole life. So much so that, about 10 years ago, he took a leap of faith, and his life savings, to turn an old firehouse in Kingston, Washington, into the tiny town's only movie house. But running a theater that's practically a one-man operation isn't easy, and Smith has faced difficulties that have stirred the community to help. Lee Cowan takes in a show at the Firehouse Theater.
