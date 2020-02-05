Now playing: A smalltown movie theater lives

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Sixty-five-year-old Craig Smith has loved movies his whole life. So much so that, about 10 years ago, he took a leap of faith, and his life savings, to turn an old firehouse in Kingston, Washington, into the tiny town's only movie house. But running a theater that's practically a one-man operation isn't easy, and Smith has faced difficulties that have stirred the community to help. Lee Cowan takes in a show at the Firehouse Theater. 👓 View full article

