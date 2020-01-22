Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Bigg Boss 13': Not just Gauahar, VJ Andy reacts to Sidharth Shukla's 'self-respect' comment on Shehnaz

'Bigg Boss 13': Not just Gauahar, VJ Andy reacts to Sidharth Shukla's 'self-respect' comment on Shehnaz

DNA Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Gauahar Khan questioned Shehnaz Gill's self-respect just like Sidharth Shukla, but she wasn't the only one doing so since VJ Andy, Kamya Punjabi and Gia Manek also spoke up on her
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 08:43Published

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wants To Exit The House [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wants To Exit The House

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight stole all the limelight from every other thing unfolding in the Bigg Boss 13 house. T

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Bigg Boss 13' viral videos: Forget Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma share some of the most cutest moments

While Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill have achieved many fans inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, people barely spoke about the underrated duo Sidharth and Mahira...
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood Life

BB 13: Shehnaz walks out of press interaction

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma are going to face some hard-hitting...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

shabazk66619238

shabazkhan RT @dna: '#BiggBoss13': Not just #GauaharKhan, #VJAndy reacts to #SidharthShukla's 'self-respect' comment on #ShehnazGill https://t.co/J6yq… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.