Trump Goes After Romney and Sen. ‘Joe Munchkin’ for Votes in Impeachment Trial

Mediaite Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Trump Goes After Romney and Sen. ‘Joe Munchkin’ for Votes in Impeachment TrialPresident *Donald Trump* has been celebrating after being acquitted by the Senate last week, but he's still not happy with two senators in particular for their votes.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump Takes Victory Lap

President Trump Takes Victory Lap 02:32

 One day after being acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump had choice words for those who opposed him, reports Katherine Johnson (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 5 – February 6, 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Concludes Unfair Treatment During Impeachment Trial [Video]Trump Concludes Unfair Treatment During Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump gave a victorious “speech” after his impeachment acquittal. He said: "We've been going through this now for over three years. It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Republicans Want Hunter Biden [Video]Republicans Want Hunter Biden

With the impeachment trial now over, congressional Republicans are now looking into Hunter Biden and his role in a Ukrainian gas company.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, swing-vote Republican, says she 'cannot vote to convict' Trump

Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, considered one of the swing votes in the impeachment trial, announced on the Senate floor Monday night that she "cannot...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersMediaite

Unity the buzzword as Democrats prepare to face an emboldened Trump

The crucial push for votes came as the impeachment trial of Trump looked certain to end in failure for the Democrats within days
The Age Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

sba1211

(((Susan Adamec))) RT @Mediaite: Trump Goes After Romney and Sen. 'Joe Munchkin' for Votes in Impeachment Trial https://t.co/5TterOYY1G 21 minutes ago

RxwtlossChuck

Chuck RT @politvidchannel: BREAKING: Senator Jon Tester RIPS Trump for Attacking Romney’s Faith HE SAID THIS “I think it’s ironic that the pres… 28 minutes ago

Newzjunkie_

News Junkie #Impeached Trump Goes After Romney and Sen. 'Joe Munchkin' for Votes in #Impeachment Trial https://t.co/o6klmYVzi4 (via@Mediaite29 minutes ago

waynekankovsky

Wayne Kankovsky RT @New_Narrative: Trump Goes After Romney and Sen. 'Joe Munchkin' for Votes in Impeachment Trial. https://t.co/dfTHmBTpJJ 35 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Trump Goes After Romney and Sen. 'Joe Munchkin' for Votes in Impeachment Trial. https://t.co/dfTHmBTpJJ 35 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Trump Goes After Romney and Sen. 'Joe Munchkin' for Votes in Impeachment Trial https://t.co/5TterOYY1G 42 minutes ago

ajuranowski

Andrew J. Uranowski RT @mkraju: Sen. Jon Tester tells @PoppyHarlowCNN that it’s the “ultimate of ironies” that Trump goes after Romney, a man of faith, while T… 3 hours ago

tacomadan

tacomadan RT @Taniabanks24: the president goes after him, trump who had an affair with a porn star while his wife was pregnant. the TRUTH is that he… 10 hours ago

