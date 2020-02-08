Global  

Joe Biden Continues Attack on Pete Buttigieg's Political Experience: 'What Has He Done?'

Mediaite Sunday, 9 February 2020
In his first Sunday show interview for the 2020 Democratic primary, former Vice President *Joe Biden* kept up his onslaught against *Pete Buttigieg* by targeting his rival's lack of national political experience.
Pete Buttigieg dragged by Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden for inexperience

Pete Buttigieg dragged by Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden for inexperience 01:17

 Pete Buttigieg dragged by Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden for inexperience

Biden mocks rival Buttigieg's record as small city mayor

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Scrambling to salvage his presidential campaign, Joe Biden escalated his criticism of Pete Buttigieg on Saturday, mocking Buttigieg’s...
Seattle Times

Biden mocks rival Buttigieg's record as small city mayor

Scrambling to salvage his presidential campaign, Joe Biden escalated his criticism of Pete Buttigieg on Saturday, mocking Buttigieg's experience as a small city...
Japan Today

