Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Return to England For This Royal Reason!

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth II is requesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to England for an event, despite their recent decision to step back from royal duties. The royal family matriarch requested that the couple return for the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, according to The Sunday Times on Sunday (February [...]
