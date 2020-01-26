Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Power' Getting Prequel Series & Two More Spinoffs!

'Power' Getting Prequel Series & Two More Spinoffs!

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The Power universe is about to expand in a big way. Starz is ordering three series based on the original show following the series finale, Variety reported on Sunday (February 9). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naturi Naughton Along with the previously announced Power Book II: Ghost, Starz is also greenlighting Power Book [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

More than 40% of Americans think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a paid holiday [Video]More than 40% of Americans think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a paid holiday

It's official. Americans do not look forward to Mondays - especially after big events. A poll of 2,000 full-time office workers found that the majority of Americans said Mondays are their least..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Power S06E15 Series Finale [Video]Power S06E15 Series Finale

Power 6x15 Season 6 Episode 15 Promo trailer (Series Finale) - Witness the final betrayal in the series finale of Power, Season 6 Episode 15 airing February 9th on Starz.

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

POWER Announces Series Marathon Leading Into Finale + Shares Priceless Behind The Scenes Moments

POWER Announces Series Marathon Leading Into Finale + Shares Priceless Behind The Scenes MomentsThe “Power” series run is almost over. Ahead of Sunday’s must-watch broadcast, the popular STARZ show has announced plans to put on a non-stop marathon...
SOHH

Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station is $76 (Save 40%) + 60W solar panel $35 off

Suaoki via Amazon is currently offering its 150Wh Portable Power Station for *$75.59 shipped *when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code *5XY6RNYB* at...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Starz hit series #Power is getting a prequel series AND two more spinoff series! Find out the details... https://t.co/bZBtBp… 27 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle ‘Power’ Getting Prequel Series & Two More Spinoffs! https://t.co/qOGSVBPEqr https://t.co/WfoXdQR35N 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian ‘Power’ Getting Prequel Series & Two More Spinoffs! https://t.co/hfStU4yFAF https://t.co/XEO8Yyv9ns 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ ‘Power’ Getting Prequel Series & Two More Spinoffs! https://t.co/bzFGG54pUt https://t.co/SE7QuOHrSA 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Starz hit series #Power is getting a prequel series AND two more spinoff series! Find out the details... https://t.co/bZBtBpXWHo 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.