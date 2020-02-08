Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sophie Turner Stars in Quibi Series 'Survive' - Watch the Teaser! (Video)

Sophie Turner Stars in Quibi Series 'Survive' - Watch the Teaser! (Video)

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Sophie Turner is starring in her first post-Game of Thrones series role! The 23-year-old actress stars along with Corey Hawkins in the upcoming thriller Survive on Quibi, and the first teaser was released on Sunday (February 9). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophie Turner The series is based on the novel of the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: SURVIVE Trailer - Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins

SURVIVE Trailer - Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins 01:07

 SURVIVE Season 1 Trailer - Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins - Quibi There's only one rule when you're fighting for your life. Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins. Survive. Coming April 2020. Only on Quibi.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The 'Outlander' Cast Wants A Crossover Episode With Netflix's 'Cheer' [Video]The "Outlander" Cast Wants A Crossover Episode With Netflix's "Cheer"

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, the leads in the STARZ show, "Outlander," passionately explain why they love the hit Netflix docuseries, "Cheer."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:48Published

Sophie Skelton And Richard Rankin On Playing The 'Geekier Version' Of Jamie & Claire [Video]Sophie Skelton And Richard Rankin On Playing The "Geekier Version" Of Jamie & Claire

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin of STARZ's "Outlander" talk about playing the younger couple of the series and how they play off the older pairing of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sophie Turner makes her Quibi debut in the first trailer for 'Survive'

Quibi's content lineup includes a long list of familiar faces, and this first trailer for Survive highlights two of them: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and...
Mashable

Liam Hemsworth's Upcoming Quibi Series 'Most Dangerous Game' Gets Action-Packed Teaser!

Liam Hemsworth is one of the first stars who will be featured in a series for the new streaming service Quibi and an action-packed teaser trailer for his series...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.