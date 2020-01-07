Global  

Malika Haqq's Baby's Father Officially Revealed

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
For months, rumors have swirled about the father of Malika Haqq‘s baby. If you don’t know, Malika is Khloe Kardashian‘s BFF and has often appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians over the years. Now, it has been confirmed that the father is her ex, rapper O.T. Genasis (aka Odis Flores). Malika confirmed the news [...]
News video: Kim Kardashian Thinks Son Psalm is Her Late Father Reincarnated

Kim Kardashian Thinks Son Psalm is Her Late Father Reincarnated 01:20

 Kim Kardashian Thinks Son Psalm is Her Late Father Reincarnated Kardashian revealed a medium suggested that her eight-month-old son may be her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., reincarnated. Kim Kardashian, via 'E! News' Kim Kardashian, via 'E! News' Kardashian said that her baby's nurse had a...

Malika Haqq Reveals O.T. Genasis Is Her Baby's Father In Heartwarming Speech

Malika Haqq just shared some major news. On Saturday afternoon, the 36-year-old reality TV personality celebrated her baby shower with her loved ones, which...
E! Online


