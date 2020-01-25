Global  

Justin Bieber Donates $100K to Fan's Mental Health Charity

AceShowbiz Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The 'Yummy' singer makes a generous donation to a mental health awareness campaign initiated by one of his female fans named Julie Coker while he's in New York.
