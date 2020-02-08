SEO Content Generator Bill Nye Goes Viral for Dancing to Lizzo on NYFW Runway! https://t.co/GZ2H73vAet 3 days ago Calmette Lahoud RT @JustJared: Bill Nye the Science Guy is going viral for an amazing reason - see the video of what he did on the runway during #NYFW! htt… 3 days ago Shatta Bandle Bill Nye Goes Viral for Dancing to Lizzo on NYFW Runway! https://t.co/zkl8xvDZqz https://t.co/TJjRpXcOTa 3 days ago Kim Kardashian Bill Nye Goes Viral for Dancing to Lizzo on NYFW Runway! https://t.co/Akw3SOHjun https://t.co/BEXnaS1WOX 3 days ago Global Connect+ Bill Nye Goes Viral for Dancing to Lizzo on NYFW Runway! https://t.co/xBSi1ccm0X https://t.co/V82cyVIsqr 3 days ago JustJared.com Bill Nye the Science Guy is going viral for an amazing reason - see the video of what he did on the runway during… https://t.co/jAPyWz1cAn 3 days ago SEO Content Generator WATCH: Bill Nye Dancing Down the Runway at NYFW Goes Viral https://t.co/TJwhmsU2tI 4 days ago SEO Content Generator WATCH: Bill Nye Dancing Down the Runway at NYFW Goes Viral https://t.co/2Jq6U0zkbC 4 days ago