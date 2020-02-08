Global  

Bill Nye Goes Viral for Dancing to Lizzo on NYFW Runway!

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Bill Nye, known as the Science Guy, is going viral for an amazing reason! The 64-year-old scientist was one of the models for The Blue Jacket Fashion Show during NYFW at Pier 59 Studios earlier this week in New York City. The show is held annually to raise awareness for men’s health and prostate cancer [...]
Bill Nye the dancing guy? Viral clip shows science educator getting his groove on

A clip of beloved science educator Bill Nye jiving down the runway during New York Fashion Week to the sweet tunes of Lizzo has the internet grooving along.
CTV News

