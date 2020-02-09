Global  

Joanne Froggatt announces split from James Cannon

ContactMusic Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Joanne Froggatt and Husband Call It Quits

The actress best known for playing Anna Bates in 'Downton Abbey' has parted ways with her husband James Cannon for 'a little while' after eight years of...
AceShowbiz


