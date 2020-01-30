Global  

America Ferrera Cradles Baby Bump at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
America Ferrera holds onto her baby bump on the red carpet in red gown at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 35-year-old actress was joined by her husband Ryan Piers Williams on the carpet, and met up with her How To Train Your Dragon co-stars Gerard [...]
America Ferrera's Oscars Look Honors Her How to Train Your Dragon Character and Lenca Ancestors

America Ferrera is saying goodbye to one of her favorite characters in style. The actress uploaded a sneak peek of her 2020 Oscars red carpet gown on her...
E! Online


