Idina Menzel Arrives at Oscars 2020 & John Travolta Won't Be Introducing Her Performance Tonight!

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Idina Menzel and her husband Aaron Lohr hold hands as they arrive in style at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Idina will be taking the stage tonight to perform Frozen 2‘s hit song “Into the Unknown.” You may be having flashbacks to what happened to Idina [...] 👓 View full article

