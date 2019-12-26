Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Idina Menzel Arrives at Oscars 2020 & John Travolta Won't Be Introducing Her Performance Tonight!

Idina Menzel Arrives at Oscars 2020 & John Travolta Won't Be Introducing Her Performance Tonight!

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Idina Menzel and her husband Aaron Lohr hold hands as they arrive in style at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Idina will be taking the stage tonight to perform Frozen 2‘s hit song “Into the Unknown.” You may be having flashbacks to what happened to Idina [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Adam Sandler & Idina Menzel Teach You New York Slang [Video]Adam Sandler & Idina Menzel Teach You New York Slang

Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel challenge each other's knowledge of New York slang. From "bodega" to "yooz," the stars of 'Uncut Gems' share some of their favorite hometown phrases. 'Uncut Gems' in..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 05:42Published

Idina Menzel open to more Frozen films [Video]Idina Menzel open to more Frozen films

Idina Menzel open to more Frozen films The singer-and-actress voices Queen Elsa in the Disney franchise, with both movies proving popular with audiences and the sequel, 'Frozen 2' outperforming the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Idina Menzel admits she sometimes feels 'really insecure' ahead of Sunday's Oscars performance

Idina Menzel let them in, let them see the insecure girl she can sometimes be at Friday's Women in Film party in Los Angeles.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared

John Travolta's Infamous Idina Menzel Flub Lives On at the 2020 Oscars

It was bound to happen. When Idina Menzel was announced as a 2020 Oscars performer, all anyone could think of was the time John Travolta "Adele Dazeem-ed" the...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NYStyleGuidecom

NewYorkStyleGuide Idina Menzel arrives on the red carpet of The 92nd Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre in Hollywood More Updates:… https://t.co/ikSnMLISAN 13 minutes ago

ArchLinHamada14

Shad Morales RT @ABC: Idina Menzel arrives for the 92nd Academy Awards. https://t.co/HIYDqm2aLv #Oscars https://t.co/lESoT4isfL 20 minutes ago

Rachel2012R

レイチェル RT @JustJared: We know who WON'T be introducing Idina Menzel's performance at the 2020 #Oscars this evening... https://t.co/8RCwNXmXf6 2 hours ago

11AliveNews

11Alive News Idina Menzel arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan S… https://t.co/gWsIAmFHh3 2 hours ago

lauratremaine

Laura Tremaine Will never tire of this color. RT @ABC: Idina Menzel arrives for the 92nd Academy Awards. https://t.co/JlMHXzQ5Wd… https://t.co/fG9RNlHW3a 3 hours ago

ABC

ABC News Idina Menzel arrives for the 92nd Academy Awards. https://t.co/HIYDqm2aLv #Oscars https://t.co/lESoT4isfL 3 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Idina Menzel Arrives at Oscars 2020 & John Travolta Won't Be Introducing Her Performance Tonight! https://t.co/FvtExKwSEh via @JustJared 3 hours ago

epaphotos

epaphotos Idina Menzel arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA… https://t.co/xl3dMnE91K 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.