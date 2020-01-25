Regina King Shines In a Light Pink Gown at Oscars 2020
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Regina King looks so elegant in her light pink gown while arriving at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 49-year-old actress walked the red carpet ahead of the show, where she’ll be presenting an award during the night. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Regina [...]
Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on ABC!
Watch Regina King's Oscar 2019 acceptance speech for Actress in a Supporting Role for their portrayal of Sharon Rivers in IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com..
Watch Oscars 2019 winner Regina King's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Actress in a Supporting Role for IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com..
Credit: ABC Duration: 01:01Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Gossip Department Regina King Shines In a Light Pink Gown at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/6XwA6EHb39 https://t.co/KTRUvv7StT 46 minutes ago