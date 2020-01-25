Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Regina King Shines In a Light Pink Gown at Oscars 2020

Regina King Shines In a Light Pink Gown at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Regina King looks so elegant in her light pink gown while arriving at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 49-year-old actress walked the red carpet ahead of the show, where she’ll be presenting an award during the night. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Regina [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Regina King's Road To the Oscars

Regina King's Road To the Oscars 01:44

 Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on ABC!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Regina King Accepts the Oscar for Supporting Actress [Video]Regina King Accepts the Oscar for Supporting Actress

Watch Regina King's Oscar 2019 acceptance speech for Actress in a Supporting Role for their portrayal of Sharon Rivers in IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:45Published

Regina King Thank You Cam Speech: Supporting Actress [Video]Regina King Thank You Cam Speech: Supporting Actress

Watch Oscars 2019 winner Regina King's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Actress in a Supporting Role for IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:01Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Regina King Shines In a Light Pink Gown at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/6XwA6EHb39 https://t.co/KTRUvv7StT 46 minutes ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Regina King Shines In a Light Pink Gown at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/HuTakGhKKG di @JustJared 1 hour ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Regina King Shines In a Light Pink Gown at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/YngG9P0irS https://t.co/MSJZ27ERJQ 2 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Regina King Shines In a Light Pink Gown at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/0OwIN8ls5O https://t.co/lNpDNRvyTD 2 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Regina King Shines In a Light Pink Gown at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/sBeD46APmL https://t.co/GI9mxufIDo 2 hours ago

DianaLety92

Diana 📚🐶💙🇲🇽 RT @JustJared: Regina King looks so classy and elegant at the #Oscars! https://t.co/KDueVVELg4 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Regina King looks so classy and elegant at the #Oscars! https://t.co/KDueVVELg4 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.