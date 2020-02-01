Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Are One Hot Couple at Oscars 2020!

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos make one gorgeous couple at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The couple posed for photos on the red carpet before heading inside. By the way, if you haven’t heard…the Oscars red carpet is in the middle of a bit of a [...] 👓 View full article

