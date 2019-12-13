Global  

Joker's Zazie Beetz Couples Up with Boyfriend David Rysdahl at Oscars 2020!

Sunday, 9 February 2020
Zazie Beetz looks gorgeous on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 28-year-old Joker actress was joined by her boyfriend David Rysdahl at the event! Zazie‘s movie Joker has more nominations than any other movie this year with 11 total noms, including one [...]
News video: Zazie Beetz Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Zazie Beetz Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview 01:22

 Watch Zazie Beetz on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about meeting Best Actor nominee Joaquin Phoenix for the first time for Best Picture nominee JOKER and her reaction after seeing the film for the first time. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

