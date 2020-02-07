Global  

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Is 'Soaked' in Spots Due to Heavy Los Angeles Rain

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
There’s a problem on the 2020 Oscars red carpet! The big show is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre tonight in Hollywood, but the heavy rains are causing a mess outside. THR is reporting that some parts of the red carpet have become soaked with water. Tents were placed above the red carpet, [...]
Credit: Tamron Hall - Published < > Embed
News video: Preview: Monday, 2.10.20 -

Preview: Monday, 2.10.20 - "Tamron's Oscars Show" 00:15

 Tamron Hall talks about her night covering the Oscars red carpet.

Final Oscars preparations underway before awards night [Video]Final Oscars preparations underway before awards night

Impeccably dressed A-listers and upstart documentary filmmakers will brush shoulders on the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, as months of campaigning for 24 gold statuettes boil down to a..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Red Carpet Oscar Gala [Video]Red Carpet Oscar Gala

Red Carpet Oscar Gala

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:02Published


Heavy rain mars start of Oscars red carpet

Heavy rain marred the start of the Oscars on Sunday, sending workers scurrying to hold off leaks on the red carpet as Hollywood's biggest night got underway.
Reuters India Also reported by •Billboard.comCTV NewsJust JaredE! OnlineUSATODAY.com

Blac Chyna Walks the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet and the Internet Is Confused

The 2020 Oscars red carpet featured a surprise guest: Blac Chyna. The glamour model and Rob Kardashian's ex arrived in a plunging black velvet Dona Matoshi gown...
E! Online Also reported by •Billboard.comCTV NewsJust JaredUSATODAY.com

