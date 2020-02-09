Global  

1917's George MacKay & Dean-Charles Chapman Look So Dapper at Oscars 2020!

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020
George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman walk the red carpet together while attending the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The guys are the stars of the Oscar-nominated movie 1917, which is up for 10 awards, including Best Picture. Experts predict that 1917 is going to walk away with [...]
News video: '1917' Stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman Plan to Celebrate End of Awards Season With Pancakes | Oscars 2020

'1917' Stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman Plan to Celebrate End of Awards Season With Pancakes | Oscars 2020 01:41

 George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman attended the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet.

Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet [Video]Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Watch Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about starring in 1917. See more highlights from the 2020 Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Oscar.com and in the..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:51Published

1917 Stars Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview [Video]1917 Stars Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch 1917 stars Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about bonding during filming and working with Oscar 2020 Best Director nominee Sam Mendes. See more..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:42Published


