1917's George MacKay & Dean-Charles Chapman Look So Dapper at Oscars 2020!
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman walk the red carpet together while attending the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The guys are the stars of the Oscar-nominated movie 1917, which is up for 10 awards, including Best Picture. Experts predict that 1917 is going to walk away with [...]
