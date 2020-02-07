Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lily Aldridge Stuns in an Archive Gown on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

Lily Aldridge Stuns in an Archive Gown on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

Just Jared Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Lily Aldridge looks gorgeous while walking the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 34-year-old model is at the event this year as she’s serving as a co-host of the Oscars Red Carpet Show on ABC. Lily will be joined by Billy Porter, talk [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Tamron Hall - Published < > Embed
News video: Preview: Monday, 2.10.20 -

Preview: Monday, 2.10.20 - "Tamron's Oscars Show" 00:15

 Tamron Hall talks about her night covering the Oscars red carpet.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Red Carpet Oscar Gala [Video]Red Carpet Oscar Gala

Red Carpet Oscar Gala

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:02Published

A Look Back At Canada's Notable Oscar Winners [Video]A Look Back At Canada's Notable Oscar Winners

It's that time of year! The red carpet is set for Hollywood's biggest star ahead of the Academy Awards. Here's a look back at some of Canada's iconic wins.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Blac Chyna Walks the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet and the Internet Is Confused

The 2020 Oscars red carpet featured a surprise guest: Blac Chyna. The glamour model and Rob Kardashian's ex arrived in a plunging black velvet Dona Matoshi gown...
E! Online Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCTV NewsJust JaredUSATODAY.com

America Ferrera's Oscars Look Honors Her How to Train Your Dragon Character and Lenca Ancestors

America Ferrera is saying goodbye to one of her favorite characters in style. The actress uploaded a sneak peek of her 2020 Oscars red carpet gown on her...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Lily Aldridge Stuns in an Archive Gown on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet https://t.co/EZbqaT7BSn di @JustJared 27 minutes ago

JosHiddlesLeon

Josina van Die RT @JustJared: .@LilyAldridge looks stunning in an archive gown while walking the #Oscars red carpet! https://t.co/Yq2dQ5NihE 40 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Lily Aldridge Stuns in an Archive Gown on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet https://t.co/cKyBf1gKDh via @JustJared 45 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Lily Aldridge Stuns in an Archive Gown on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet https://t.co/Yi92jgh9ct https://t.co/9Sp01d5lwJ 55 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Lily Aldridge Stuns in an Archive Gown on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet https://t.co/uNAZ2X0E3s https://t.co/FbQlL4YoBi 55 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Lily Aldridge Stuns in an Archive Gown on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet https://t.co/R6VrbXuWcP https://t.co/SMVLquELKV 55 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com .@LilyAldridge looks stunning in an archive gown while walking the #Oscars red carpet! https://t.co/Yq2dQ5NihE 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.