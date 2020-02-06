Global  

Lilly Singh Is a Vision In White at Oscars 2020

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Lilly Singh hits the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 9) in Hollywood. The A Little Late host joined the co-hosts on E! News‘ pre-Oscars brunch earlier in the day. Lilly is wearing head to toe Adeam for the event. Her look features a custom white Japanese crepe [...]
