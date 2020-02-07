'The Farewell,' Adam Sandler triumph at Spirit Awards
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () At a Film Independent Spirit Awards that often stood in stark contrast to Sunday's Academy Awards, Lulu Wang's family drama "The Farewell" took the top prize, while Adam Sandler and the Safdie brothers' "Uncut Gems" also landed awards.
Lulu Wang’s poignant family drama The Farewell has taken the top prize at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards. Wang appeared visibly shocked when presenter Robert De Niro called the name of her acclaimed film, ahead of hotly tipped favourite Uncut Gems. Based on Wang’s own experience, The...